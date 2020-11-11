Randall C. Stuewe Sells 30,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DAR opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

