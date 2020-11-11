Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 118,496 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Range Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.