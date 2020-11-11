Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several other analysts have also commented on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $700.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

