REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.0485

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $488,105.27 and $66.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitFlip, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

