Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA: BAYN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €83.41 ($98.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €47.59 ($55.99) on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

