Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,717.94 ($100.84).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,636.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,371.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.