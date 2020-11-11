Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Redfin’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

RDFN opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,630 shares of company stock worth $13,714,264. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

