Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Trading 35% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) traded up 35% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $45.96. 5,278,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 1,357,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,626 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

