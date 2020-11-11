REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.21) Per Share

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of RGNX opened at $33.60 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

