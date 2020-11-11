Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,764 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

