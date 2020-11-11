Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $7,242,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

