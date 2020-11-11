Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 83.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

