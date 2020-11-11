Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE MUR opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.35. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

