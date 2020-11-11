Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $3.97 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.