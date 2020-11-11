Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PKOH. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

