Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $861.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,898,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

