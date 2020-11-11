Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Switch, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Switch in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $355,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,513.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,457,196 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Switch by 77.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

