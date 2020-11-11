Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.57). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

