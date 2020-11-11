Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (LHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR: LHA):

11/11/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.10 ($6.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/5/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €4.10 ($4.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.30 ($6.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €4.10 ($4.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.70 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €4.10 ($4.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €1.50 ($1.76) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.55 ($11.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

