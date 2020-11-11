Research Analysts Set Expectations for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) – Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

BAD stock opened at C$35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.30. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total transaction of C$380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

