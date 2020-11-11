Research Analysts Set Expectations for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

