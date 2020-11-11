Research Analysts Set Expectations for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $105.21 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

