Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

