Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $483,002.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $95,966.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,779,211 shares of company stock valued at $330,047,769 in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

