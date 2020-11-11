Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.44. Resonant shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 930,633 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $126.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

