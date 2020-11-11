Reviewing Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 3.88 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -57.65 Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 54.12 -$11.71 million $0.14 9.07

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Lineage Cell Therapeutics. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lineage Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Champions Oncology and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.60% -31.21% -6.93% Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,001.59% -25.17% -22.15%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Lineage Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; HyStem, a biomaterial used for cell replacement and retention; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develops bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, the company offers various therapeutic products for the treatment of oncology, neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, and blood plasma volume expansion, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

