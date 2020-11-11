Reviewing Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) & Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadmon and Pliant Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $5.09 million 111.87 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -4.49 Pliant Therapeutics $57.05 million 14.64 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Pliant Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kadmon and Pliant Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 0 0 N/A Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.85%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Kadmon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -1,105.49% -138.49% -68.21% Pliant Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Kadmon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; ribavirin, a nucleoside Inhibitor to treat hepatitis; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also develops PLN-1474, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avÃ1, which is Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

