Reviewing Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) & ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and ION Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.13 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -0.63

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ION Geophysical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of ION Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and ION Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00

ION Geophysical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and ION Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.18%

Summary

ION Geophysical beats Terra Energy & Resource Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

