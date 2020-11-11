Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €78.56 ($92.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -614.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.56. Rheinmetall AG has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €109.30 ($128.59).

About Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

