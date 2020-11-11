Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.31.

In other news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

