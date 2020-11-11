RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REDU. BidaskClub downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

