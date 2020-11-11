Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 16th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE RBA opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

