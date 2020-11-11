Robert Allen Leach Purchases 775,200 Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 775,200 shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares in the company, valued at C$434,835.12.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. Surge Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.77.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.