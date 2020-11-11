Robert Andrew Eichfeld Sells 1,519 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DFS opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.