Robert M. Garvin Sells 24,665 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

