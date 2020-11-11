Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $249.05 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

