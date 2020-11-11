Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Peter C. Wallace Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,666.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROG stock opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $140.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

