Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after buying an additional 508,475 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

