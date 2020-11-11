RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

