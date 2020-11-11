Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $220.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saia traded as high as $176.09 and last traded at $169.43, with a volume of 5544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.31.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,640 shares of company stock valued at $896,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

