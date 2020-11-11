Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 27th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SMM stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

