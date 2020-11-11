Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

TSE:SAP opened at C$34.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.56.

About Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

