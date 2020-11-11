Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $62.18.

