Scientific Games Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($3.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $33.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.