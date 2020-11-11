Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.32 ($86.26).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €66.30 ($78.00) on Wednesday. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.77 and its 200 day moving average is €71.05. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

