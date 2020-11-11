Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report issued on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ball by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 128,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

