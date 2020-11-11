Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of WTTR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

