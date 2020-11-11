Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger Sells 10,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00.

NYSE:SEM opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

