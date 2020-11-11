Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Charles Peffer Sells 7,500 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.

Shares of ST stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.