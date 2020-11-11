Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

